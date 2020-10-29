Now that they’ve ended a 4-game skid, the Mary Persons Bulldogs can still secure a playoff spot by winning out after a 41-9 throttling of the Pike County Pirates (0-5, 04 region) on Friday.
The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 region) are competing with two of their long-time rivals, Upson-Lee and Jackson, for the fourth and final playoff spot from the new Region 2-AAA. The good news is the Bulldogs get to play both teams so the last three games of the regular season have big meaning for MP.
“It felt good,” said MP coach Brian Nelson. “Everybody needed it. The kids needed it to get some mojo back. They’ve been playing hard. We’re getting better. It definitely felt good. It felt like it had been a while since we had one.”
Mary Persons racked up 466 yards of offense and scored in all four quarters in a 41-9 win over Pike County. Senior Jaboree “The Joker” Goodson scored three touchdowns and freshman Duke Watson hit the 100-yard mark to lead MP attack. Meanwhile the stingy Bulldog defense, led by Thomas Warren, Andrew Lackley, JT Owens and Champ Brantley, held the Pirates to just 199 yards of offense.
The Bulldogs jumped on top on their first drive when on 3rd and 10 from their own 41, quarterback Logan Hickman found DJ Martinez on a 59-year touchdown pass to take a 6-0 lead. The PAT was wide right. Hickman was very efficient, completing 7 of 13 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
After forcing a punt, Hickman went to work again hitting Adrian Hughley for 27 yards to the Pike 25 yard line. Goodson would get the next three carries and scored from six yards out on the last one. Shipman’s PAT was again wide right and it was 12-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates then mounted a 7-minute drive that ended with a 35 yard field goal to make it 12-3 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
On its ensuing position Mary Persons faced another 3rd and long, this time 3rd and 22, when Hickman found Goodson for a 72-yard touchdown pass. Shipman’s PAT made it 19-0.
Then Nelson went for the kill, calling an on-sides kick which Adrian Hughley recovered at the Pike 40 yard line. On the fourth play of the drive, Goodson took it to the house from the 35 yard line. Shipman’s PAT made it 26-3 with 10:12 left in the half.
Pike County fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Thomas Warren recovered putting MP in business at the Pirate 16. But on 3rd and 7 from the 13, the Pirates intercepted a Hickman pass and quelled the drive. MP forced Pike to punt but then freshman Duke Watson fumbled as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on two straight drives.
Pike threatened to score late in the first half driving to the MP 11 yard line, but Hughley intercepted a Pirate pass to end the half.
Pike scored its first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run with 5:14 left in the third. The PAT was wide right and MP led 26-9.
MP started with good field position at midfield on its ensuing drive and then Pike was flagged 15 yards for a personal foul to put the Bulldogs on the Pike 25. Hickman hit Hughley for a 26-yard pass and then Watson scored from 10 yards out. The PAT was wide right but MP led 32-9.
MP forced another punt and the Bulldogs drove to the Pike 24 yard line behind the legs of Watson before bogging down. That’s when Shipman hit his career long field goal of 41 yards to make it 35-9.
On its next drive Hickman hit freshman Seth Davis on a 27 yard pass to the Pike 2 and senior Antonio Davis ran it in from there for 6. The PAT was wide right but MP was in control at 41-9.
The Bulldogs are off this coming Friday before heading to Upson-Lee (4-2, 2-2) for a key region matchup in Thomaston with a playoff berth likely on the line.
Then the Bulldogs are at Jackson (3-2, 2-1 region) on Nov. 13. Despite having only one region win, MP does have the advantage of having already played the best two teams in the region, Peach and Crisp. Jackson still has to play Peach, Crisp, Upson and MP while Upson Lee still has to play MP, Peach and Jackson. So despite a mid-season swoon against a tough schedule, the Bulldogs still can make the playoffs if they take care of business. The Bulldogs finish the season hosting hapless Americus-Sumter (0-5, 0-4 region) on Nov. 20.