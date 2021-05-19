There will be no crowd restrictions or mask requirements when the Mary Persons Bulldogs host their annual spring game against Washington County on Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium.
The Bulldogs will host the Golden Hawks at 6 p.m. to cap spring practice. Admission is $5.
MP coach Brian Nelson said the Bulldogs will be young again in 2021 with just nine seniors, much like last year. However the younger classes are stocked and MP has 91 kids practicing, said Nelson.
“We’re probably still a year away from turning it over back to the way we were,” said Nelson. “We’ve gone through a cycle of small classes and it’s hard when you have that few seniors.”
The Bulldogs went 5-5, 3-4 in region in 2020, a year characterized by fits and starts as the COVID panic led to lots of cancellations and doubts. It was MP’s worst record since 2006, and the first time missing the playoffs under Nelson.
The 2021 Bulldogs return about 6-7 players on both sides of the ball, said Nelson. However MP is not yet at full strength for the fall. Starting defensive back Ryan Jenkins is still out after being injured in baseball. Jamiya Davis is also out with an injury. Duke Watson, Maury Lowe and JT Owens, all of whom saw lots of playing time last year, are out for various problems. Nelson said several players are struggling with grades due to COVID. One of Monroe County’s former rivals Howard High in Bibb County has only 18 players eligible right now due to COVID, said Nelson.
The bright side, said Nelson, is having a couple of 3-year starters on the line in Austin Starr and Jarvis Germany.
MP will open with a scrimmage against Southwest Macon on Aug. 13 and open the regular season hosting Westside on Aug. 20.