Mary Persons competitive cheer team competed in their fourth regular season competition this past Saturday, Jan. 23, at Perry. The team placed first against Region 2-AAA competitor Americus-Sumpter. While head coach Kyle Ward says the win is exciting, he stressed that the team’s main focus right now is perfecting their routine for the upcoming region and state competitions.
“We still haven’t hit our routine. When you say ‘hit’ in cheer, it means making no mistakes. For example, if a girl comes down early in a stunt or falls, that’s a mistake which deducts points. It takes a long time to get to that level of perfection. I think each week we’re doing a little better and growing. A lot of these regular season competitions are designed for teams to get comfortable performing in front of a crowd and to build chemistry as a group, so when region and state comes along, we’re good to go.”
Perry marked the team’s third first-place finish this season. The Lady Dogs only got runner-up once, in the team’s first regular season contest at Northside against Pierce high school, a team that’s won state the last seven of eight years. Mary Persons scored 83 in that competition, while Peirce got an 87.
“We were within four points, so it was super close. And we made mistakes in that competition so, if we’d hit, we might have won. That loss kind of opened the girls’ eyes into seeing that we may have a shot at beating them. It’s good that we faced Pierce early because they’ll be a tough team to beat and we won’t see them again until state. Peirce is one of two or three we have to keep our eyes on going into state. Adairsville is another good program. But Peirce has been the only team we’ve competed against that’s a consistently great program. Cheer is a strictly offensive sport, so there’s nothing I can do to prevent them from doing well. All we can do is perform the best we can.”
With competitive cheer, how a team performs in regular season competitions doesn’t affect their standing going into region. For that reason, region really is the big show, and the pressure is on more than ever this year. Region and state have been completely reformatted this year to deal with COVID. In past years, the GHSA has taken the top four teams from each classification and moved them up to state. Under that system with eight classifications across the state, there are usually 24 teams competing at the state competition. State has previously taken place over two days, with the region champs automatically getting bumped to the finals, and the other 16 teams competing the first day to decided which top eight will move on to face them, in what is called “sectionals”.
This year, instead of holding sectionals at state, the GHSA has decided to hold them at the region competition. Sectionals will be divided into two venues, with around 16 teams competing in each. The top eight from each venue will move on to state. Under this new system in theory, a team could win their region and still not qualify for state. The switch was done in part to make qualifying for state fairer, so that all teams have an equal chance in spite of their region. Another reason for the change is to lessen the number of teams at state. Whereas before that’d be 24 teams crammed into the state complex, now there will only be 16. While COVID is always a concern, Ward says the Lady Dogs have been mostly lucky this year.
“We haven’t had to miss a competition due to COVID, nor have we had anyone out for a competition. With that said, COVID is always a factor. Next week, I could find out I have two girls out and I’d have to find a way to make the routine work around them. The nightmare scenario would be the team having to quarantine the week of region or state. If that happened, it would mean the end of our season.”
Although the team is competing in a new region this year, Ward believes the girls will win region again because of their skill level and the athletes they have. The team was won region the past three years and seems determined to add another notch to their belt. The team’s next and final regular season coemption will be held this Saturday, Jan. 30, at McIntosh High School. The weekend after that on Feb. 6, the girls will travel to Northside again to compete in the region tournament. And if all goes to plan, the Lady Dogs will then move on to the stat competition in Columbus on Feb. 9.
“This has been one of the most hard-working teams that I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. They come in with the mindset of we have a lot of work to get done and let’s get it done. As a coach, you have a practice plan of everything you want to get done in a day. And if you don’t have athletes that are willing to work hard, a lot of times you don’t get everything done that you want to. This group consistently exceeds my expectations. If they get something wrong, they want to do it again and again until it’s right. We have eight seniors that see this as their last shot to win state. These seniors got fifth their freshmen year, third sophomore year and fourth last year. So, if we want to do better than that, we have to place at least 2nd this go round.”