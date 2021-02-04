Mary Persons basketball beat lowly Pike County 70-34 last week but dropped back-to-back games against formidable Upson Lee, 66-50 and 65-55. With just three games left in the regular season, the Bulldogs have work to do if they hope to make the state playoffs.
MP’s home game against the 0-12 Pirates on Tuesday, Jan. 26, played out as expected. The Dogs dominated the first quarter 23-11 and ran away with the game. Top scorers for the Dogs included senior Alex Brown with 22 points, senior Lamont Jones with 14 and junior Johona Braswell with 14. Jones led the team in rebounds with 10 and senior Adrian Hughley wasn’t far behind him with eight. Mary Personshosted the Knights on Thursday, Jan. 28. The Dogs fell far behind 34-19 in the first half. MP rallied in the second half and actually outscored the Knights 22-20 in the fourth. Unfortunately, the Knights’ lead proved insurmountable. Top scorers in the game included senior Lamont Jones with 13 points (who returned to play after a weeklong hiatus), Johona Braswell with 11 and Antonio Palmer with seven. Alex Brown had six points, going 2 for 10 in three pointers. Palmer was 4 of 8 at the free throw line, where Jones was a perfect 3 for 3.
Two days later the teams met again in Thomaston, and MP held strong, tied with the Knights 10-all in the first quarter. By half MP trailed by 12. The Dogs wound up losing by 10. The top scorer for MP was senior Alex Brown, who had a big comeback with 25 points (nearly half the team’s overall score). After Brown was Jaboree Goodson with 13 and Lamont Jones and Johona Braswell who both had seven. Brown also led the team in free-throws with five and Jones, the rebound-king, once again topped the stats chart with 11. In both of its Upson-Lee games, the Dogs Achilles’ heel was its second quarter performance.
“Even though we lost both games, it was good that we improved in the second and played really hard,” says head coach Greg Nix. “Upson-Lee is the #2 team in our region, and they are very big and really athletic. I have asked our players to play harder and smarter in order to have a chance to compete against the top four teams in our region.”
Looking ahead, the Dogs hosted Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 2 (results unavailable at press time), followed by a game at Americus-Sumter on Friday, Feb. 5, and the final regular season game hosting Central on Saturday, Feb. 6 before the Region 2-AAA tournament.