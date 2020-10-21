The 0-4 Pike County Pirates may be just what Mary Persons’ football needs after losing four straight games in a season for the first time since 1961.
“We’ve got a shot,” sighed MP coach Brian Nelson. “The gauntlet is over and there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
Nelson notes that in the past four games, MP has faced the No. 2 team (Crisp) in the state, the No. 4 team in the state (Peach), and an undefeated Class AAAAAAA team (Newnan).
“Hopefully we can get back to where we can compete,” said Nelson. “We’re doing the best we can. The kids are battling and fighting. But eventually you’re outmanned a little bit. We need a win, so we can regain some confidence.”
Pike County opened the season on Sept. 4 with a 43-13 loss to Lamar County. The Pirates then took a month off before resuming play by hosting Upson-Lee on Oct. 2. The Pirates got blanked 41-0 in their region opener. Then on Oct. 9 Pike County lost to Jackson 35-14. And last week, Oct. 16, the Pirates suffered another shutout, this time a 58-0 loss to Peach County.
Given those numbers, it’s clear Mary Persons has a good chance on Friday to win its first contest since beating Greene County on Sept. 9.
The Pirates were 4-6 last year.
MP and Pike played one another a lot in the 1980s and 1990s when they shared a legion, including every year between 1992-1997. They’ve played each other 19 times and MP has won 18 of those contests. Pike’s only win came in 1984. The last time the two teams faced off, 1997, was coach Dan Pitts’ final year at MP and the Bulldogs won 41-0.
Friday’s game will be held at Dan Pitts Stadium in Forsyth.
“We need to get this one on Friday, said Nelson.