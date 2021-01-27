After a three-game-losing streak last week, Mary Persons experienced something of a comeback with two wins against Central (83-54) and Howard (71-45), as well one 75-61 loss against region-competitor Crisp County. The team is now 8-8 overall and 4-4 in Region 2-AAA, making them 5th in their region. The Dogs will need to finish in the top four to qualify for the state playoffs.
The team’s first home matchup against region competitor Central on Tuesday, Jan. 19 was a welcomed return to form, following its sloppy defeat against Tattnall just a few nights before. The game started neck-and-neck, with the two teams nearly tied 16-17 at the end of the first quarter. It was in the second that the Dogs really pulled away, racking up 23 points to the Chargers 12. MP led by a similar ratio in the second half and wound up dominating the rest of the game. Top scorers for the Dogs included seniors Lamont Jones and Alex Brown, who both scored 18 points, and sophomore Khamren Little with 16-points. Brown and Jones also each made four free-throws and Jones had an impressive 10 rebounds. While this win was a thrilling comeback, it’s worth noting that the Chargers are 0-10 and the second-worst team in the region.
The Dogs following home game against the Crisp County Cougars on Friday, Jan. 22 unfortunately didn’t continue their winning trend, with the Cougars just slightly outplaying MP throughout. Crisp County was ahead by 3 and 4 points in the first two quarters and ended the first half leading by seven. In the second half, the Cougars racked up more points and wound up winning by 14. The top scorer for the Dogs was Khamren Little with 21 points, followed by Lamont Jones with 16 points and Alex Brown with 13. Brown and Little each made two three-pointers in the game and Jones again lead in rebounds with 11. The Dogs were underdogs in this matchup going in, with Crisp holding a 6-4 record and ranked the third best team in the region. MP nipped at the Cougars heels throughout and certainly made them work hard for the win. Still, close only counts in horseshoes and hand-grenades and Mary Persons will need an upset region win to overtake Peach County as the fourth seed.
Mary Persons’ last game of this past week was a home rematch on Saturday, Jan. 23 against the Howard Huskies, a team the Dogs just barely beat 53-50 a couple weeks prior. MP seemed to have more vigor in their stride this go-round, leading in points throughout and defeating the Huskies by an astounding 26 points. The game appeared over by the end of the first quarter, with the Dogs leading 26 to 13. Though the Huskies managed to cut down this points margin some in the next three quarters, MP continued outscoring the Huskies and quickly ran away with the game. The top scorer for the Dogs was again Khamren Little with 21 points, followed by Alex Brown with 13 and Jaboree Goodson with nine. The team’s landslide victory is all the more impressive considering one of its lead scorers, Lamont Jones, was out for the game.
Looking ahead, the team will next face region foe Pike County on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at home (results unavailable at press time), followed by a double-header against Upson Lee. The first game will take place at home on Thursday, Jan. 28, and the rematch will be played away in Thomaston on Saturday, Jan. 30. The Dogs’ game against Pike should be a near-sure victory, considering the Pirates are the worst team in the region with a record of 0-9. MP’s matchups against Upson Lee on the other hand present a real challenge. The Knights are second in the region with a record of 11-5. Mary Persons will need to play lights out if they hope to stand a chance of winning one their upcoming games against the Knights. But, with just six region games remaining on the schedule, the Dogs need to pull off some upsets to secure a place in the state playoffs.