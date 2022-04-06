Mary Persons won another wild game with Upson-Lee on Monday night as freshman Tristan Hunt ended the game with a walk-off line drive to centerfield with the bases loaded, giving the Bulldogs their school-record 21st straight win.
Now ranked No. 2 in the state in the Coaches Poll, the Bulldogs had the rare challenge of playing from behind on Monday at home. Upson-Lee started the game going up 2 runs in the first and another in the 4th before the Dogs finally put it together with a 3-run blast to left field by Eric Snow to tie it in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the 5th inning MP was able to scratch together another 4 runs to give them what many felt was a comfortable 7-3 lead. Instead UL continued to capitalize on some mental errors and scored another 3 runs in the sixth and 4 in the seventh inning giving the Knights a 10-8 lead going into the home half of the 7th. The Bulldogs refused to surrender as three straight base hits from Brady Christman, Thomas Brooks, and Ryan Jenkins got the home crowd fired up. Michael Head scored as a pinch runner tying up the game on an error in the next at bat by Carter Mitchell, who was later hit by a pitch. Another walk loaded the bases for Hunt, who provided the dramatic finish as MP continued its winning streak to an impressive 21 games on the season. Coach Clae Mathis said the previous record for consecutive wins was 10, and MP has now more than doubled that. Zack Grizzard, who entered the game in relief, was credited with the win on the mound.
“We never doubted we were gonna win the game,” said Mathis, “we just weren’t sure how we would do it. We had a lot of confidence when we came to the plate in the bottom of the 7th.”
Mathis said losing the season opener to Morgan County, MP’s only loss, turned out to be the best thing to happen to his team.
“We kind of realized we had to work harder than we thought,” said Mathis. Mathis acknowledged the Bulldogs are looking forward to the showdown with No. 1 Pike County for the region title later this month. But he added that their goal is not to just be better than Pike, but to be better than everybody.
On Friday April 1, MP traveled to Americus Sumter for what turned out to be a non competitive region game as the Bulldogs won 14-1 in 5 innings. Offensively the Dogs scored 6 runs in the first and second inning putting them up 12-0. Combine 11 hits with 5 doubles and 7 walks MP was able to take care of business quickly. Spalding had cancelled the game at Mary Persons last Thursday, March 31, claiming not to have any pitchers available. However, Mathis was able to make a phone call and schedule another team in its place that had the return of a familiar face. Former assistant coach Josh Ward who is now the head coach at Trinity Christian High School came to Forsyth with a talented group of players. The Crusaders who are in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) were ranked 8th in GISA and #205 in the state of Georgia according to MaxPreps. Ian Lewis took to the mound to start the contest who made quick work in the first inning after giving up a leadoff single who was then thrown out trying to steal 2nd. He only needed 8 to get out of the inning after striking out batter #2 and a first pitch ground out to 3rd. Overall Lewis went 5 innings giving up zero runs off 4 hits while striking out 3. Freshman Tristan Hunt finished out on the mound and was credited with a save for 2 innings giving up zero runs on 2 hits and striking out 3. TCHS batters battled well at the plate but essentially came up empty handed. The offense was kept at bay for most of the game until a 2 out rally emerged in the 4th inning as the Bulldogs manufactured 5 runs highlighted by a 2RBI double by Aric Mock. MP went on to get a quality win in a 6 hit shutout by the score of 7-0.
In recent polls Mary Persons ranks #5 in PBR, #6 in GDP, #6 in Max Preps, and #2 in the Georgia coaches poll. They also have the best winning percentage with a record of 21-1 (95%) in all of AAA. Up next, MP’s game on Tuesday was postponed due to rain so that now the Bulldogs are scheduled to host a doubleheader Wednesday, April 6 vs Crisp County, Monday, April 11 vs Veterans, and Tuesday, April 13 vs. Central at home. All games start at 5:55 p.m.