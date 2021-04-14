The Mary Persons baseball team is 20-4 and ranked No. 5 in Georgia after splitting two games with region rival Crisp County last week as the battle for the region crown intensified.
The Bulldogs mercy-ruled Crisp County 10-0 in Forsyth on Tuesday, April 6 in the first match between the two teams since they were put together into Region 2-AAA.
Playing while all their peers were on Spring Break, senior Jaden Bankston took the mound and continued his dominance as he went 6 innings giving up just two hits in a complete game shutout while striking out five. After a leadoff single by Crisp, Bankston was able to work fast as he did not give up another hit until 1 out in the 4th inning. The baserunner must have felt lost on the base path as he tried to steal second base. However catcher Caden Swancey felt obligated to send him back to the dugout as he was not going to let him get away with such thievery. That would complete the offensive highlights for Crisp in Game 1. The Diamond Dogs however were able to get things started quickly with a leadoff double by Eric Snow. Snow was able to score later on a Thomas Brooks’ single to right field. The offense sputtered until the bottom of the 5th inning as MP was able to put up 7 runs off 5 hits, 1 walk, and 1 error that was highlighted by a Brooks’ double and a Gage Hopper triple. Now up 8-0 going into the bottom of the 6th inning, Bankston smashed a ball over the center fielder’s head to lead off with a triple which would later score as Gore hit a sacrifice fly with the next at bat. With a Thomas Willingham single and a Hopper walk, Thorn Anderson hit the game winning walk-off line drive to right field making it 10-0 invoking the mercy rule. MP scored 10 runs off 16 hits in this game setting up game 2 of the series that was to be played Wednesday night in Cordele.
As 24 hours went by and still riding high on their blowout win against Crisp, the-hour-and-a-half bus ride did not pan out as well as playing at home. The Bulldogs once again jumped on top quickly as Eric Snow blasted a leadoff triple on a 3-1 count that had everyone excited. Then Aric Mock hit a 1-0 single to center field to score the first run of the game giving MP a 1-0 lead. The triple by Snow is his 16th on the season now leaving him 1 away from a tie at the top of the national leaderboard for most in a single season with 6 games left in the regular season. The Bulldogs were able to scrape another run together in the 4th inning on an error by the 3rd baseman. As pitchers Caden Swancey and Chattahoochee Valley Community College commit Noah Walters both pitched well, Walters was able to leave with the win. Swancey pitched 4 innings giving up 3 runs (1 earned) while striking out 3. MP just could not string hits together as 8 runners were left on base throughout the game. Trailing 3-2 in the 5th inning Coach Clae Mathis changed pitchers putting Snow on the mound who was able to manage his way out of trouble after giving up a single and a walk. In the bottom of the 6th it did not work out as well as 3 singles led to 3 huge insurance runs. The Bulldogs lost 6-2, ending the Bulldogs’ 8-game winning streak.
With the loss the Bulldogs dropped to 2nd in the region with 4 region games left to play along with 2 against 2019 State Champion Pike County.
The Bulldogs host a doubleheader against Lamar County High School at home on Wednesday, April 14 with game one starting at 4 p.m. They will then host Central High on Friday at 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday April 20, MP will travel to Pike County and host Pike County on Friday April 23, both games starting at 5:55 p.m.