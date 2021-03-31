The Mary Persons baseball team stayed unbeaten in region play, including two huge nail biting wins over rival Upson-Lee, and is now ranked No. 7 in the state with a 16-3 record (6-0 in region) heading into the season’s home stretch.
On Monday, the Bulldogs vanquished the Class AAAAA McIntosh Chiefs in a non-region game in Peachtree City 11-6. Senior Jaden Bankston squared off on the mound against Davidson College commit Braxton Roop. Bankston was roughed up early in this contest as the Chiefs started off with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first. After plunking the next batter, he walked in the first run of the game. Another run scored after a fielder’s choice out at third was called and the throw to the plate was not in time. But Bankston pitched his way out of trouble and avoided a bigger inning by getting the last batter to ground out into a 4-6-3 double play. The Dogs only trailed 2-0.
McIntosh starter Roop got two quick outs before losing command of the strike zone giving up three consecutive walks to load the bases and the Bulldog offense kicked it into gear from there. Gage Hopper scored the first run for the Dogs on a passed ball followed by a two-RBI double by Thorn Anderson. Anderson then scored on Eric Snow’s 12th triple of the season as he already stood alone at the top of the record book. This is his 16th triple at the high school level needing one more to tie the career record and 4 away from tying the national record.
Trailing 4-2, the Chiefs continued to get the better part of Bankston as he allowed another 3 runs off 3 hits to give McIntosh a 5-4 lead after 2 innings of play. Bankston regrouped and hunkered down for the long haul and shut down the offense for the next 4 innings. He pitched 6.1 innings giving up 6 runs on 9 hits total. In the top of the 4th inning, McIntosh changed pitchers which proved to not be the best move as MP’s offense went on a complete tear. The Dogs batted around the order with a couple of singles by Thomas Willingham and Caden Swancey, a double by Snow, a pair of triples by Swancey and Bankston, and a couple of batters taking one for the team since there is plenty of ice in the dugout to take care of that. Mary Persons would take control of the game scoring 6 runs on 5 hits with a couple of oopsies by the pitcher. Now with a commanding 10-5 lead they never looked back adding an 11th run in the next inning. The game ended with an 11-6 win against a good AAAAA team on the road.
Last week, the Bulldogs picked up two dramatic wins over Upson-Lee. In the first, on Tuesday, March 23, MP won 2-1 in a 10-inning home game thanks to a walk off hit. The teams battled it out on the mound with MP senior Jaden Bankston and Kennesaw State commit Jake Willis dueling on the mound. Bankston went 7 innings allowing just 1 hit, 1 run, zero earned runs, and striking out 9 batters while Willis who also lasted 7 innings and gave up 4 hits, 1 run, 1 earned run and struck out 10.
Upson-Lee threatened to get on the board in the second inning with a double by Patterson. However junior Eric Snow relayed a ball from centerfield to Gage Hopper at third to catch a runner that made the turn home for the third out, ending the inning. In the bottom of the second Mary Persons took its opportunity as freshman Jake Gore singled on a line drive that let courtesy runner Michael Head score from second giving the Bulldogs an early 1-0 advantage. From there both pitchers stayed hot until the sixth inning. The Bulldogs had two outs but a rare error from the MP shortstop allowed Upson-Lee to score to tie the game. As the teams headed into extra innings, each team called on relievers to finish the game. Snow for MP and Spivey for UL entered and continued to shut down opposing offenses through the 8th and 9th innings. In the bottom of the 10th, with a full count, sophomore Thomas Brooks got things started with a leadoff single to right after a 12 pitch at-bat. Bankston followed with another single on a perfect bunt down the line. With runners now on first and second and nobody out, Coach Clae Mathis called on Head to pinch run for Brooks at second. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance now placing the winning run 90 feet away. At the plate was Gore again, the same freshman who drove in the only run for the Bulldogs eight innings prior. Down in the count, Gore connected on a Spivey fastball that took a tremendous hop over the third baseman allowing Head to score winning the game 2-1. Snow was credited with the win and Spivey the loss.
The teams moved Game 2 from Friday to Thursday, a day earlier than expected due to storms. The teams met again at historic Silvertown Ball Park in Thomaston.
This time it featured pitchers Caden Swancey and East Georgia College commit Austin Hendricks. Swancey went 6 innings giving up 4 runs on 6 hits striking out 5 where as Hendricks went all 7 innings giving up 6 runs, 3 earned runs, on 8 hits, and striking out 3. Neither team fared well at the plate until the third inning when Snow and Aric Mock had back-to-back doubles, plating the first run of the ball game. Brooks later hit a 2 RBI single to left to cap off the top of the inning with a 3-0 lead. Upson-Lee threatened to strike back in the bottom of the inning after a quick 2 outs as a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch allowed the Knights to get on the board. In the top of the fourth with two outs, sophomore Gage Hopper hit his first homerun of the season on a towering ball over the 338 sign in left center field making it a 4-1 Bulldog advantage.
In the bottom of the 5th Upson-Lee was able to strike hard with one swing of the bat. With 2 on and 2 out, Erskine College commit Logan Spivey hit a monstrous homerun just right of the center field fence that easily went 400 plus feet to tie the game 4-4. As the top of the seventh inning rolled in still tied, both sides looked like they were gearing up for another extra inning affair. But then, with one out, Snow hit his 11th triple of the season. He now stands alone at the top of the single-season leaderboard for most in a season for the state. After the next batter popped out to 3rd and the go ahead run still 90 feet away, Swancey stepped up and drove in that run with another triple making it 5-4. Brooks capped it off with another RBI single giving the Dogs a 6-4 advantage.
Upson Lee did not go away quietly however as the bottom of the 7th was just as dramatic like the first game. Snow came in and was able to get the first out rather quickly as the batter bunted a ball right back to him at the mound for an easy out at first. On his 4th pitch of the inning the next batter hit a ground ball through the hole to left. That was followed by a seven pitch at bat that resulted in a squeezed zone and a free pass putting runners on first and second with only one out. This would bring up the player that tied the game with the 400-foot bomb as the winning run at the plate. Mathis would not have any part of that as he signaled to the umpire to go ahead and put him on first and load the bases. The pressure was now on the pitching and defense to preserve the lead. The next batter had a hitter’s count working it to 3 balls and 1 strike. Snow buckled down and threw the next two fastballs right by him to record the second out leaving it up to J. Willis to try and win it. He got ahead quickly 1-0 just to fall behind 1-2 as he watched one go by and fouled off another. Snow followed it up with a breaking ball off the plate making the batter look foolish as his swing didn’t come anywhere near the ball. Mary Persons completed the sweep with a 6-4 victory.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 7 in Georgia for Class AAA and the next games will be at Spalding on Thursday April 1, at home against Americus Sumter on Friday April 2, and home against Crisp County on Tuesday April 6.