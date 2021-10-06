Two former MP Bulldogs, Luke Byrne and Nate Howard, faced off when Mercer hosted Samford on Saturday.
Mercer’s Southern Conference home opener at Five Star Stadium was a barn burner as the Bears outlasted their visitors in a heavyweight fight with a 45-42 scoreline.
Fred Davis highlighted the Bears efforts, breaking the single-game record in the modern era for rushing yards in a contest (276) and set the program-high with five rushing scores. The redshirt freshman finished his night averaging almost 10 yards, at 9.9 per carry.
Mercer (3-1, 2-0 SoCon) churned 350 yards on the ground to outlast the Samford defense.
In the third quarter, the two sides combined for 35 points. Samford (2-3, 1-2 SoCon) scored to take a four-point advantage, but Davis responded by plunging through the Bulldog defense for his fourth touchdown run of the game for the 38-35. The Mercer defense then held the visitors to the only scoreless drive of the second stanza before the Bears used a 52-yard drive to take a 10-point advantage when Davis found the end zone for a school record-fifth time.
On the final drive for the visitors, a Welch two-yard sneak would cut the Mercer lead to 45-42 with just 85 seconds remaining.
Following a recovery of Samford’s attempt of an onside kick, the Bears all but iced the game when Davis ran for 37 yards inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line.
Mercer goes to Western Carolina on Saturday before returning home to host VMI at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.