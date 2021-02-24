Former Mary Persons standout and now UNC softball star Destiny Middleton hit her first collegiate home run on Saturday, going 3 for 3 to lead the Tar Heels to a 4-0 win over Syracuse. UNC is now 3-1 on the year. Middleton is batting 8 for 18 on the year for a .444 batting average. Destiny is the daughter of Tamitha and Hollis Middleton III and has two older sisters, Brittany and SaQuasha.
