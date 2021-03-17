Park Davis

Lawson Cole of Forsyth is having himself quite a junior season as a top pitcher for the Stratford Eagles. Cole is 4-0 on the mound and hasn’t given up any earned runs in 29 innings of work. Cole has struck out 39, walked 7 and given up just 8 hits, and had a no hitter against Westminster. His opponents’ batting average is just .119. The Eagles are now 9-3, 4-0 in region. Cole is the son of Jim and Gaylyn Cole of Forsyth. Cole’s dad Jim is the athletic director at Mercer and a former professional baseball player. As a freshman Lawson Cole had gone 2-1. 