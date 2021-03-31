kiwanis

Although most Forsythia Festival activities were delayed in 2021, the Forsythia Festival Golf Tournament sponsored by the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club was held on Friday, March 12 as scheduled with15 teams competing in the 4-Man Scramble at the Forsyth Golf Course. The winning foursome was Drew Coleman, Kaleb Joseph, Trey Epps and Steve Sikes with a score of 54. Coming in a close second, with a score of 55, was the team of Christian Gainer, Carson Rowland, Gerald Pierce and Lee Gerdes. And following right behind there was a three-way tie for third place with three teams finishing at 56: Tyler Wood, Ron Richardson, Miki Folsom and Jody Tyson; and Tom Perry, Pat O’Brian and Phil Hardin; Ricky Davis, Michael Corrigan, Marcus Lanford and Kenny Faulkner. All proceeds from the tournament go toward local student scholarships.