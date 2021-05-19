Two boys with Monroe County roots were leaders on the ACE Gryphon soccer team that fell just short of a state championship in overtime on Friday.
Junior midfielder Brad Cork of Forsyth, and junior defender James Waite, who grew up in Forsyth, were two of the top players on the ACE team that made it to the Class A-Public soccer state championship on May 14 at Five Star Stadium at Mercer University.
ACE faced GMC from Milledgeville, whom they had beaten twice in the regular season. After a sluggish 0-0 first half, ACE came out in the second half to gain momentum. With about 20 minutes left in the game, Waite received a cross near the goal which he narrowly missed over the crossbar.
Just a few minutes later, Cork found himself 30-yards from goal with no pressure. Cork struck the ball with his left foot, sending it just inches wide of the post.
At the end of 80 minutes, the game was still tied 0-0. 20 minutes of overtime stood between the Gryphons and their first ever state championship for the boys.
An exhausted ACE team lost the ball with only 5 minutes left in the first OT leading to the first goal for GMC. Early in the second OT GMC got another breakaway that would find the back of the net and seal the victory for the Bulldogs.
The Gryphons finished the season with a region championship after compiling a record of 17-4-1. Cork had 18 goals and 19 assists on the year, while Waite had 4 goals and 11 assists. While the ACE soccer team will graduate five seniors this year, Cork and Waite will be back again for their senior year in 2022. They will look to lead their team all the way to the championship again, and this time, bring home the hardware. ACE’s assistant coach is Seth Berkebile of Forsyth, the advertising manager for the Reporter.