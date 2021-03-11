The Mary Persons girls soccer team improved to 7-1, 2-0 in region after beating region foe Crisp County 2-0 on Friday, March 5. The girls also defeated their AAAA opponent Luella High School 5-0.
On March 2 the girls headed to Henry County to face Luella in a one-sided match. Head Coach Dallas Hall says that while MP controlled the game and possession of the ball, the girls squandered many chances in the 1st half. The team was frustrated with its ability to put the ball in the net and only held a narrow lead of 1-0 at halftime. “We went out in the second half and pretty much played the same but this time we finished our chances” said Hall, as the girls found the goal four more times to give the team a 5-0 victory.
“We never felt threatened during the game but we just couldn’t score”, said Hall. A notable performance came from Karsen Winget at the defensive midfield position. “I asked her to control the pace of the game and she did a great job with that,” said Hall.
Reagan Benson and Abby Williamson scored two goals each while Sydney Lewis scored one of her own. Assists also came from Karlie Dell (3) while Williamson and Winget notched one assist each.
After a short break the Lady Dogs headed to Crisp County for their second region match of the season on Friday. Coach Hall said, “On paper Crisp looked really good and I thought it was going to be a competitive game for us”. Crisp “parked the bus” which means they put a lot of players in front of their goal and defended heavily for the entire match.
Once again, the girls were never threatened by their opponent but they were frustrated as they tried to find a solution to the packed defense.
“It wasn’t a pretty win and definitely not our best performance but we got the job done and we did what we had to do” said Hall. Freshman Regan Benson added two more goals to her stat sheet with fellow freshman Karlie Dell assisting her on one of them.
The Bulldogs look to improve on their record this week with non-region opponent Tattnall in Macon on Tuesday and then they host region opponent Peach County at home on Friday.