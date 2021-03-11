The Mary Persons track teams competed in the Wolverine Relays in McDonough last week where the girls finished 4th place narrowly missing a top spot by 1 point, and the boys finished in 9th.
The Bulldogs were up against some big competition this week like powerhouse, Union Grove High School. The girls stacked up well and saw many athletes with top finishes. In High Jump, Qua’Nesha Brown took home 2nd place and Courtney Allen took home 1st in the Pole Vault. J’mya Mann had a strong performance earning 2nd in Discus and 3rd in the Shot Put.
The relay teams for the girls had also put up some great times with the 4x200M relay team finishing 2nd and the 4x400M relay team finishing 3rd. Coach McElhaney said that the 4th place finish out of 14 teams was pretty good especially considering that they were missing some of their top distance runners.
The boys struggled a bit this week only posting a few top finishes. Logan Hickman missed out in a close race during the 110M hurdles and finished only .79 seconds behind the 1st place finisher. The boys did finish in 1st in the Sprint Medley Relay and 3rd in the Distance Medley Relay. RJ Holder earned the team some points with his 3rd place finish in the Pole Vault.
Coach Kip Burdette says “A lot of kids are getting an opportunity to run and compete. We are using a lot of these meets to evaluate our athletes’ abilities and competitive spirit”. The meets early in the season give Coach Burdette a chance to adjust the line-up and see who is going to give the team the best opportunity to compete in the region. “We’re going to try and bring home as much hardware as we can in the process”, says Burdette.
The Bulldogs will look to maximize their points in the coming weeks as they continue to prepare for the Region meet. The Bulldogs will compete in the FPD Quads today before heading to Baldwin High School for the Central Georgia Relays on Saturday.