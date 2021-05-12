The Mary Persons baseball team finished the year at 27-8 after falling to Harlem in the Sweet 16 last week in a series that turned on the questionable ejection of the Bulldogs’ starting catcher.
The Bulldogs took early control of the series winning Game 1 on Wednesday 5-2. Senior Jaden Bankston started the game going 6 innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 6. Harlem had taken an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single. It wasn’t until the 4th inning that MP finally got on the board when Michael Head scored from 3rd on a passed ball. In the 6th inning the Bulldogs scored off an RBI single from Caden Swancey to take a 2-1 lead. In the top of the 7th MP started a 2 out rally and put on an additional 3 insurance runs after an error and 4 straight base hits.
In Game 2, junior infielder Eric Snow made his first high school start on the mound. He went 4.2 innings giving up no runs on 4 hits while striking out 5. Both teams had a shutout going until the top of the 6th inning where Harlem had finally scored off a sac fly to right field. That run came after a close play at the plate and a collision between the runner and catcher, Swancey. As Swancey was gathering his composure and upset with himself for dropping the ball, the home plate umpire then decided to get face to face with him. That prompted Swancey to jump up and back away from the umpire claiming that he did not want to catch COVID. Shortly after putting his catcher’s mask back on, he got back into position to resume play. At this time, the umpire then was asking about the previous play and after hearing no response proceeded to eject Swancey from the game. GHSA rules say any ejection is an automatic 2 game suspension meaning he was now out for a potential game 3 and game 1 of the next round. If MP got eliminated, then he would still have to sit out the first game next year.
In the bottom of the 6th inning MP did manage to tie the game with an RBI double from Eric Snow. In the top of the 7th, Harlem was able to put up 5 runs to seal the win 6-1. The Bulldogs went back to Harlem for Game 3 now down 1 starter. Coach Clae Mathis put freshman Ian Lewis on the mound to begin game and Cooper Mitchell behind the plate. Lewis went 6 strong innings giving up 3 runs on just 3 hits while striking out 4. The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the 4th inning after walking the leadoff batter, a throwing error on a bunt from 3rd base allowed the runner to score and another on a wild pitch. The Bulldogs were able to get one of those runs back the next inning on an RBI single to center from senior Thomas Willingham. Harlem was gifted an additional run in the bottom of the 5th which completed the scoring from the game ousting MP from the playoffs in a final of 3-1. In the 2 losses, MP squandered multiple chances by stranding countless runners on the base paths, more importantly in scoring position.