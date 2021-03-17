The Mary Persons baseball team improved to 12-2 overall, 3-0 in region by destroying Jackson twice and Peach County in the past week.
The Bulldogs on Monday made quick work of the Peach County Trojans winning in five innings 14-3 with Jaden Bankston on the mound. Bankston gave up 3 runs off 6 hits and struck out 7. The game got out of hand in the 4th inning as Caden Swancey legged out a triple on a line drive that burned the center fielder. Overall, the Bulldogs plated 14 runs off 15 hits combined with 4 Peach County errors. The bloodbath could have been worse except for some MP base running mistakes which cost several runs. Every MP batter reached base in this game with five Dogs getting multiple hits.
On Friday, Caden Swancey threw a no hitter with 8 K’s as the Dogs mauled home-standing Jackson 17-0 in just 5 innings. Swancey must have double parked the bus as he was not wasting any time on the mound. Every pitch he threw it seemed the catcher could not get it back to him fast enough. Jackson only had two batters that were close to getting hits but in the bottom of the 2nd inning, senior Jaden Bankston made a diving catch along with a sliding catch in the bottom of the 4th. MP looked dominant in every way. Every ball that was put into play, Jackson struggled to field it cleanly. The only stat that Jackson won was the 5 MP batters they plunked. Surprisingly enough, being down 14-0 in the 4th inning, the Jackson dugout tried to rattle Swancey. He had hit the 2nd batter of the inning and walked the 3rd, putting two runners on base with only one out. With a little bit of a smirk, he refused to let the jawing from the dugout get to him and struck out the next two batters. As he walked off the mound fully pumped, he simply pointed toward left field and yelled “scoreboard!” In the top of the 5th and final inning the Bulldog bench took over at the plate knocking in an additional 3 runs finishing off the game, winning 17-0. MP coach Clae Mathis was able to give 15 players at bats with 11 of them recording a hit.
Jackson did slightly better against the Bulldogs on Tuesday, March 9 when they did score 2 runs on 6 scattered hits off Jaden Bankston. That was all the offense they could muster in two games against MP. Bankston went all 5 innings recording 8 strikeouts along the way. Every Bulldog starter recorded at least one hit off Jackson pitching with 4 batters getting multiple hits. MP scored 5 runs in the first two innings and broke the game open with 7 runs in the bottom of the 5th. With the bases loaded, Thomas Brooks singled on a line drive to center field, walking it off 12-2 inducing the 10-run rule.
In the last three games, Mary Persons has outscored their opponents 43-5 after their embarrassing loss against Veterans back on March 5. They will get a chance to avenge that loss at home Wednesday March 17 weather permitting.
In the two games against Jackson, MP outscored them 29-2. However a few Karens of Butts County were just not ready for some milk while listening to Marvin Gaye. Several complaints were made to school administrators demanding that dairy products and 1960’s Motown music should be part of today’s cancel culture at baseball games. With a 12-2 record, the Bulldogs will have a 3-game home stand against Veterans on Wednesday, Peach County on Friday, and Upson Lee on next Tuesday with starting times at 5:55 p.m.