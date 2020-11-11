Larry Stanford covers the Jackson Red Devils for the Jackson Progress-Argus, and agreed to give us some inside skinny on the team by answering some questions as we lead up to Friday’s big game. You can find Stanford’s work in the Jackson Progress Argus or at www.jackson-progress-argus.com.
Q. Jackson has lost 8 straight to MP but the teams seem pretty even this year. How confident are the Red Devils that they can finally beat Mary Persons in this big rivalry?
A. The “Backyard Brawl 2020” is the biggest game of the season for both teams. If Mary Persons wins, they lock up the No. 4 spot in the region and playoffs. If Jackson wins, their hopes for No. 4 and the playoffs remain alive. The Red Devils have had two tough losses against the top two teams in the region in the last two weeks and are hungry for a win. Having this game come against their biggest traditional rival just adds to it. The game will come down to who wants it more, and Jackson wants it pretty bad right now.
Q. Which players should concern Mary Persons the most on Friday?
A. Dennis Foster (15) is a triple threat - he is Jackson’s leading receiver, kickoff and punt return specialist, and one of the best defensive backs with several interceptions already to his credit. Dawson Livington (44) is a dual threat. He’s always in on the tackles on defense and a punishing fullback on offense.
Q. I understand the Red Devils had to sit 10 players last week against Peach County due to a fight during the Crisp County game, but they’re all back for Friday? Is that true and are there any other injuries/COVID quarantines you’ve heard about that may affect this game?
A. Jackson Coach Dary Myricks called Crisp County one of the most poorly disciplined teams he’s ever seen, and their poor sportsmanship took its toll on Jackson when a fight started near the Red Devil sidelines and Jackson players went onto the field to aid their teammates. After reviewing game film, Jackson self-imposed one game suspensions on 10 players, but they will all be back for Mary Persons. Leading rusher Alex Patrick has been hobbled by a sore ankle for the last few weeks and saw limited action against Peach County last week, but he knows what’s at stake and will be ready to play Friday night.
Q. Is Jackson limiting crowd sizes this year and what should MP fans do to get tickets for Friday? Also, are there are any plans to renovate the stadium up there? Maybe not this year but the visitors side gets awfully crowded where the concessions are when Mary Persons plays there.
A. With Red Devil Hill having a capacity of 3,000 spectators, the Butts County School System will allow no more than 1/3 of that amount, about 1,000 fans, into home games. Many of those fans will be related to the students involved in the contests. Due to social distancing and the need to spread out, the Jackson High band will sit on the visitor’s side and play towards the home stands. All members of the opposing football team and their football staff will be given a code that will allow them to purchase two tickets to the game. No visiting band members or cheerleaders will be allowed to participate. There will be no in-person ticket sales at Red Devil Hill. Fans wanting to attend the games must purchase their tickets online ahead of time. Any general admission tickets left will be sold online through whollytickets.com. All tickets will be $10.50. All spectators will need to display the barcode that will be sent to their email for checking in purposes at the gate.
All spectators are asked to wear a face covering while transitioning in and out of the stadium, while visiting the restrooms, and while visiting the concession stands. When sitting, please sit with your group and seat yourself with social distancing in mind. I have not heard of any plans to expand Red Devil Hill at this time.
Q. How is Jackson liking the new Region 2-AAA we share?
A. Jackson is happy with the new alignment. Not only is their biggest rival, Mary Persons, now in the same region, but having Upson-Lee in the region brings another rivalry, and they didn’t lose Pike County as a third rival. So far the Red Devils have done well in the region, repeating as region champions in volleyball and placing 4th in the region in softball.
Q. Care to make a prediction?
A. A good, hard fought game between traditional rivals. The Backyard Brawl will live up to its name.