The Mary Persons girls soccer team fell to a tough Stratford opponent on Thursday by a score of 2-10. Having conceded 10 goals, this is the biggest loss so far this season. Coach Dallas Hall says that there are many contributing factors to the loss with the main one being the talent of the Stratford girls.
“The Stratford girls were very talented and played at a very fast pace.” Coach Hall said that the Stratford forward gave them a lot of problems and had about 7 goals on her own. “They pressed us really high and put us under pressure in the middle of the field and that was tough to deal with”.
Another contributing factor to the loss was the fact that the girls haven’t played an opponent like this all season. “We got used to playing slower teams that didn’t play at that pace and we were used to scoring and getting on top of teams early” Coach Hall said.
Of course the goal was to win the game but the loss will bring growth to the team. “In a way, the loss showed us our areas of weakness. It also showed us the speed at which we need to play in order to compete at a high-level”.
Some notable performances in the game were Clara Smith who plays Centerback and had to deal with Stratford’s talented attack for the whole game. “She really handled the pressure and played well”, coach Hall says. Midfielders Karlie Dell and Abby Williamson played well in the middle and were able to expose some of the weakness in the Stratford Defense. Coach Hall noted that “Sarah Boyer had to make the unexpected move to Center Back from her normal Right-back position and she handled it really well”. The two goals were scored by Freshman Reagan Benson and assisted by Karlie Dell and Caroline Buffington.
The Lady Dogs played at Mt. De Sales in Macon on Tuesday and then have a week off before hosting Luella next Tuesday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.