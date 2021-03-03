Last Thursday the Bulldog tennis team faced a tough team from Taylor County. The girls won their three matches to secure the victory but the boys side came up short losing all five matches.
Senior Emma Cantrell lost two thrilling matches (6-7 and 5-7) but teammates Bella Takle and Reagan Dorrity won their matches convincingly to give the Bulldogs the lead. Mary Persons girls only needed one doubles win to secure the victory and Jayden Gray and Emma Heath got the job done winning close sets 6-4 and 7-5.
On the boys side, Taylor County proved to be a bit too much for the Bulldogs. All five competitors lost their first two sets in each match. Trilok Patel and Griffin Parker came close in their doubles match losing 3-6 and 4-6.
Rain cancelled the Bulldogs’ date with Peach County on Tuesday and they are slated to host Central-Macon on Thursday.