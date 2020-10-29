The Braves weren’t the only team to recently have a disappointing season close recently. The Lady Dogs fell to Pike County in the first round of the Region 2-AAA tournament. Mary Persons was the No. 5 seed going in while Pike was the No. 4 seed. The girls kept it close for most of the game but made a couple OF errors that cost them in the end, with Pike coming out ahead 9-4. The Lady Dogs finished with an overall record of 10-11 and 7-8 in region 2-AAA. Coach Hannah Grossman says the season didn’t end the way she had hoped but that she’s still proud of the girls and how they performed this season.
“We had a good opportunity to get to the state playoffs but fell just short. We were a young team pitching-wise, but our pitchers ended up stepping up to the plate and doing well. We had a freshman starting, Qua’Nesha Brown, who kind of got thrown to the wolves but she made adjustments and was able to get the job done as the season went on. Our pitching will be older next year and more experienced.”
The team will be losing six talented seniors: Emma Cantrell, Emma Heath, Katelyn Shipman, Karsin Bass, Taylor Shortt and Alissa Rozier. Rozier was the star player this season, hitting 538 with 30 runs and 24 RBI’s.
“We’re losing a few seniors that were a major asset this season and made a huge impact on the program as a whole. We’re definitely going to miss them. But I see some talent that’s coming up from our younger classmen and hopefully they’ll step up and fill those shoes when it comes time.” Some up-incoming players that Grossman is particularly excited about are JaNyia Hicks, Ah’Zoria Hardy, McKenzie Hicks and Destani Cleveland.
“All of those girls performed well in JV and worked their way into some varsity games. There’s a lot of incoming talent. In particular, I’m excited to see what Destani Cleveland has in store. She was able to play a few innings this past season in varsity games and shows a lot of promise.” Nazari Jackson, who’s a junior this year and batted 383 behind Rozier, is likely to be the star player this next year. Jackson scored 26 times this season and also had the 2nd most RBI’s.
“Looking ahead to next year, the main thing is just constantly practicing fundamentals. The heart is there with this younger group. The main thing is getting these younger girls to buy in early and getting some experience under their belts. We have a lot of underclassmen that are competitive, which will be a huge asset going forward. I’ll miss all my seniors. There’s no doubt, we have six big spots to fill next year.”