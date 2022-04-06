The Mary Persons girls soccer team will hit the road for Round 1 of the state playoffs next week, likely against Richmond Academy in Augusta, after finishing the season third in Region 2-AAA.
The Lady Dogs finished their regular season at 10-4-1, 5-2 in Region 2-AAA after thumping Upson Lee (7-10, 3-4 region) 10-0 on Senior Night at home on Friday, April 1. Reagan Benson had 5 goals, Lilly Barnes 2 and Caroline Buffington, Karlie Dell, Sydney Lewis had one apiece in the offensive onslaught.
Dell had 3 assists, Karsen Winget and Lewis had 2 each and Buffington had 1 assist.
The Lady Dogs will play the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAA, which appears to be Richmond Academy. Richmond Academy is 8-5, 6-2 in region this year.
By the way, the rival Jackson girls won Region 2-AAA by de-throning Pike County 2-0 on March 29. Both teams had been undefeated in region play. It’s the first time Pike has not won region in many years.