The Mary Persons girls soccer team added three more wins to their 9-1-1 record this week beating Tattnall 5-0, Region 2 AAA foe Peach County on Friday 10-0, and ACE Charter school in Macon 3-0 on Monday. Since losing to Stratford on Feb. 17, the girls have won 7 straight and have only conceded just 2 goals during that time while scoring 40. The girls are tied with Jackson and Pike County for the first place spot in the region.
On Monday, March 15, the girls beat ACE charter school in Macon 3-0. Karlie Dell, Reagan Benson, and Abby Williamson scored the three goals for MP.
On Friday, March 12, the girls whipped region opponent Peach County 10-0 ending the game early by the mercy rule with about 25 minutes left in the second-half.
“Coming into that game I knew we were the better team so I wanted to give some girls who don’t normally start an opportunity to go out and prove themselves and to reward them for their hard work this season” said Coach Dallas Hall. “Ella Magda and Abby Pollock earned their start and gave the team really good minutes. Sydney Lewis also had a great game in the back.”
Last Tuesday, the girls traveled to Macon to take on Tattnall in a non-region match. Hall noted that Tatnall had a few decent players but Mary Persons controlled the match. Even though the MP girls beat Tattnall 5-0, Coach Hall believes the score should have been higher. “We didn’t finish some big chances that we normally would and against better teams, we’re going to have to put those away” said Coach Hall.
Lilly Barnes came off the bench for the Bulldogs and had a great performance and even added her own goal to the scoreline.
“We were having some spacing issues in the midfield so I put Lilly out there and she made the adjustments we needed”, said Coach Hall.
Scorers for the Bulldogs against Tatnall were Karlie Dell (2), Abby Williamson (1), Lilly Barnes (1) and Caroline Buffington (1). Assists came from Abby Williamson, Karsen Winget, and Ella Magda.
“We moved the ball around really well and switched the field well,” said Coach Hall of the performance Friday. Scorers in this game were Reagan Benson (4), Abby Williamson (3), Kate McAteer (1), Karlie Dell (1), and Madalynne Scott (1). Reagan Benson, Abby Williamson, Kate McAteer, and Karsen Winget all earned assists.
This week the MP girls soccer team will face a AAAAAA opponent, Alexander High School on Thursday. The girls would have faced region opponent Americus-Sumter on Friday but they were unable to field a girls team this season.