Lots of Mary Persons boys and girls tracksters qualified for the state meet at the Track and Field Sectionals in Atlanta last weekend. For the boys, 7 out of 15 athletes qualified for state. The girls team qualified all three of their relay teams as well as athletes in four other individual events.
After the region track meet, top-finishing athletes qualify for sectionals. At the sectional meet, the Bulldogs faced other competitors from Region 2, 5, 6, and 7 in AAA. In order to advance to the state track meet in Albany, athletes must finish in the top 8 in their events. While team points are recorded at the state meet to name a state champion school, athletes are also able to win individual state championships in their events.
The girl’s relay teams earned a state qualification in all three relay races with the 4x800M team (Abbey Stembridge, Ava McKallip, Alanna Wood, and Jessica Goodwin) finishing in 8th place, the 4x100 team (AhZoria Hardy, Anyana Barkley, Demarria Scandrett, and Alvina Shannon) finishing in 7th place, and the 4x400 team (Courtney Allen, Brittany Allen, Demaria Scandrett, and Anyana Barkley) finishing in 6th place.
Demaria Scandrett and Abbey Stembridge also earned a spot in the State track meet individually after Scandrett finished 7th in the 400M race and Stembridge finished 8th in the 800M race.
The boy’s 4x100M team finished in 9th place and the 4x800M team finished in 10th place, narrowly missing qualification. The 4x400M team (Antonio Davis, Marquise Rice, Justin Wachtel, and Tripp Shipman) blew by the competition finishing in 1st place in their heat and 2nd overall, earning their trip to the state meet.
While the boys didn’t qualify any athletes in field events, they were hot on the track and qualified athletes in multiple individual races. William Stewart who was out most of the season with an injury made up for lost time finishing 2nd in both the 100M and 200M races. Antonio Davis ran a personal best of 22.62 seconds in the 200M to take 1st place in the event. Seth Davis qualified for state based on time in the 110M hurdles.
Justin Wachtel showed up big at the meet qualifying for three individual events (3200M, 1600M, and 800M) as well as being a part of the 4x400 team. On top of qualifying, Wachtel ran a personal best of 4:16 in the 1600M as well as another personal best in the 800M with a 1:54.54.
The athletes who qualified for the State meet will travel to Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, May 13-15 to compete over the course of three days for the coveted state championship title.