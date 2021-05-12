In its first year the Mary Persons bass team placed two teams in the state tournament at Lake Lanier last weekend. Kelly Rollins and Aaron McCoy caught two bass, totaling 4 lbs. to place 55th. Tucker Bennett and Leighton Judd caught four bass, total 6 lbs. to place 48th. Even better things are expected in the team’s second year. But the team needs volunteer adults with boats for all the students who want to participate. If you can loan a boat to the team next season to allow an MP student to fish competitively, call coach Mark McCoy at 770-714-0198.