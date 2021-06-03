The Mary Persons boys soccer team honored some of its top players at a banquet last month. At left, Top Scholar is awarded to the athletes with the highest average in each grade. They are 9th Grade-Todd McCall, 10th Grade-Riley Van Voorhis, 11th Grade-Tripp Shipman and 12th Grade-Garrison Walker. Middle, in Region Awards, Tripp Shipman was named a 1st Team All-Region defender, Ethan Fossum was named a 2nd Team All-Region forward  and Garrison Walker was named a 2nd Team All Region midfielder. At right, in Individual Awards, Most Improved went to Todd McCall, MVP Defensive went to Tripp Shipman, MVP Offensive and Golden Boot went to Ethan Fossum, Coach’s Award went to goalkeeper Radarious Shannon and MVP went to Garrison Walker. Walker also received the Taylor Dell Scholarship Award. The MP boys were 6-9 in 2021.