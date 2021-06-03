The Mary Persons boys soccer team honored some of its top players at a banquet last month. At left, Top Scholar is awarded to the athletes with the highest average in each grade. They are 9th Grade-Todd McCall, 10th Grade-Riley Van Voorhis, 11th Grade-Tripp Shipman and 12th Grade-Garrison Walker. Middle, in Region Awards, Tripp Shipman was named a 1st Team All-Region defender, Ethan Fossum was named a 2nd Team All-Region forward and Garrison Walker was named a 2nd Team All Region midfielder. At right, in Individual Awards, Most Improved went to Todd McCall, MVP Defensive went to Tripp Shipman, MVP Offensive and Golden Boot went to Ethan Fossum, Coach’s Award went to goalkeeper Radarious Shannon and MVP went to Garrison Walker. Walker also received the Taylor Dell Scholarship Award. The MP boys were 6-9 in 2021.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Scam-demic: Some Forsyth businesses got thousands, but do they really exist?
- Woke-ism in our midst
- It was not her day, after all
- K-9 Khan dies in ‘avoidable’ accident
- Macon restaurateur wants to bring Italian to Forsyth
- Double grads--Four MP scholars claim college degree before H.S. diploma
- Two men cited in lawnmower fight, abandoned woman unwelcome at Welcome Center
- Seventh Heaven: Monroe mother adopts 2 more
- Body found at Lake Juliette
- Coach Johnson leaving for Rutland
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!