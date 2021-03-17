Last week the Mary Persons boys and girls track teams participated in FPD Quads at FPD in Macon and the Central Georgia Relays at Baldwin High School. The boys finished 3rd overall in both meets while the girls took 2nd at FPD and 4th at Baldwin
At FPD, Amaya Web (100M), Campbell Brown (200M), Courtney Allen (Pole Vault), and J’Mya Mann (Shot Put) all took home first place finishes in their events as well as the 4x100M and 4x800M relay teams. Alanna Wood (800M & 1600M), Qua’Nesha Brown (High Jump), Ah’Zoria Hardy (Long Jump), and J’Mya Mann (Discus) all took home 2nd place finishes.
Top boys finishers at FPD were Antonia Davis (200M), Justin Wachtel (800M), and the 4x800 relay team all taking home 1st place. Brandon Alford (200M), Clayton Drury (800M), Holden Haworth (1600M), Logan Hickman (300M Hurdles), and the 4x400M relay team all took home 2nd place spots.
At the Central Georgia Relays, Courtney Allen took 1st in Pole Vault and was the girl’s only first place finisher. Campbell Brown, J’Mya Mann, and the 4x800M relay teams took home 2nd place. On the boys side, Justin Wachtel (3200M) and the 4x800M relay teams took home 1st with Carter Campbell bringing home 2nd in Pole Vault. This week, the Bulldogs head back to FPD Wednesday for the Dick Frame Invitational. The girls travel to Warner Robins Thursday for the International City Relays.