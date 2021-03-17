Two Monroe County players are leading the First Presbyterian Day (FPD) boys soccer team to its best season in many years.
Junior Park Davis and sophomore Gunner Heath, both midfielders, are putting up good numbers as the Vikings have put together a 5-1 record, 2-0 in region. FPD beat Strong Rock (5-2-1) 4-0 in Macon on Thursday, March 11 to take first place in the region standings. Davis and Heath both had goals and Ty Pettigrew had two more to round out the scoring. Davis also had an assist.
On the year, Davis has 7 goals and 4 assists while Heath has 10 goals and 5 assists.
The Vikings were scheduled to host Mt. de Sales at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with a region title on the line. The FPD boys have a chance to win their first region title since 2007. Other Monroe County players on the team include Hayden Prady.