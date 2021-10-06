Joe McDaniel, 75, of Monroe County captured the gold medal in the pickleball 70-plus age group at the Georgia Golden Olympics in Warner Robins in September. Georgia Golden Olympics in a statewide event for adults 50 years of age and older that includes a variety of athletic competitions.
Picklebal has been described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It is played as singles and doubles and is played both indoors and outdoors. Its popularity in Central Georgia has been growing for several years.
McDaniel is pictured with Elison McAllaster of Savannah.