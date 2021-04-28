The Monroe County Middle School baseball team won the MGMSAL title for the second time in 4 years on Wednesday, April 21. The Bulldogs defeated Clifton Ridge 4-2. The Bulldogs got the scoring started in the first inning after lead off batter Drew Mixon singled and then stole second. He was able to score on an RBI single by Wylie Smith. In the second, Shivan Patel drew a two walk and was able to work his way to third on wild pitches. While leading off third, the pitcher tried an ill advised pick off attempt that got by the third baseman, allowing Patel to score the Dogs second run. In the top of the third, the Hounds were able to answer back with 2 runs of their own to tie the game. Hope for the Greyhounds was short lived as the Bulldogs answered right back. Tristan Hunt led off the inning with a towering blast to left center that took a hop over the fence for a ground-rule double. After stealing second and moving to third on a fielder’s choice, Hunt scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Cole Carr. In the 5th inning, Drew Mixon led off with a walk and once again stole second. He was able to score on a Tristan Hunt single up with the middle. That was all the Bulldogs needed to secure the win. Tristan Hunt went all the way for Monroe on the mound. He gave up 4 hits while striking out 9.
Before winning the title, the Bulldogs had run theeir record to 15-0 with big wins over ACE and Upson Lee. On Thursday, April 15 the Bulldogs defeated ACE 13-10 in a classic game. While the game had no implications for the Dogs it was essentially a playoff game for ACE. The Bulldogs got on the board early and often. The Dogs got on the board with 3 first inning runs, highlighted by a 2 run triple by Wylie Smith. ACE would not go quietly, as they answered nearly every time. The Bulldogs amassed 13 hits in the contest. Leadoff batter Drew Mixon scored 4 times. First baseman Wylie Smith led the Bulldogs with 3 hits.
On Monday, April 19 the young Dogs defeated Upson Lee by a score of 17-4 in the first round of the MGMSAL baseball playoffs. Upson got on the board first with 3 runs in the 1st. It was all Bulldogs after that. The Dogs offensive onslaught was led by big home runs by Nic Arnold and Wylie Smith. Nic Arnold got the win on the mound.