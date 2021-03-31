The Monroe County Middle School boys soccer team is 8-1-1 after coming from behind to beat rival Henderson Middle (Jackson) in an exciting 4-1 win on Tuesday, March 23.
The boys started off controlling much of the game and had many shots in goal. In fact, two of those shots narrowly missed and hit the post. Henderson only had two shots on goal but one of them was able to find the back of the net to put them in the lead 1-0.
Just before halftime, the Monroe County boys had a corner kick that resulted in a goal after Cameron Davis scored on a header.
“We went into halftime feeling that we should have had the lead. The Henderson goalkeeper was really good and kept us from scoring some goals” said Coach Tracy Buff of the Bulldogs first half performance.
In the second half, 7th grader Jordan Mullis subbed in and made an immediate impact giving the Bulldogs the 2-1 lead after scoring. Shortly after, Angel Martinez scored two goals of his own about 30-seconds apart. Those two goals from Martinez would seal the game for the Bulldogs with a 4-1 win over Henderson Middle.
“As a team, we pride ourselves on great ball control and a stingy defense led by Ben Schmidt”, said Coach Buff. The MCMS soccer team will play two more matches before playoffs begin. March 31 they will host Clifton Ridge Middle school and then for their last regular season match they head to Macon to play ACE.