The Monroe County Middle School boys soccer team shocked unbeaten Upson County on Saturday to win its second straight region championship under coach Tracy Buff.
The Bulldogs beat the Knights, who had beaten Monroe County during the regular season, 2-0 in Barnesville in the region finals.
Wing Jordan Mullis found openings on the edges of Upson’s defense and spent most of the game slicing through them. Cam Hunt was instrumental in distributing the ball through the middle of the field and serving up Jefferson Roberto, who scored both goals against Upson.
“I have been impressed with the way this team has improved during the course of the year,” said Buff. “With a little more focus they could become a dominant team. This year’s team had 9 sixth graders.”
MCMS advanced to the finals by beating Lamar County 3-1 in the semifinals. Lamar County’s only loss on the regular season had also been to the Bulldogs.
Conner Vantone scored MCMS’s first goal and Lawson Newberry scored on a penalty kick after Lamar knocked down striker Jefferson Roberto in the box. Lamar County came back and scored after a controversial collision with MCMS keeper Kellen Ruzzo. It took a few minutes for Ruzzo to get to his feet but he refused to come out of the game. The Bulldog’s stingy defense was headed by Hyrum Fossum, who with defenders Christopher “Dallas” Burke, Gavin Cabe and Dakota Sanders held Lamar and Upson to a single goal. They were supported by sweeps Will Harrison and Owen Neal.
Thomas Kime added a 3rd goal to complete the win against Lamar.
MCMS beat Lamar in the region finals last year also to win the title.