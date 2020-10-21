The Middle School Bulldogs fell short of a perfect season, dropping a heart breaker to Upson in overtime. The Bulldogs had already defeated Upson 22-13 earlier in the season. Upson got the scoring started with a punishing opening drive to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. They were able to use their big, strong backs behind a massive line to push the Bulldogs back.
The Bulldogs, however, were able to get back on track in the second quarter. Brady Christman hit tight end Tristan Hunt for a 25 yard TD. A 2 pt conversion pass to Jaise Davis was good giving the Bulldogs an 8-7 lead.
After forcing the Knights to punt, the Bulldogs once again drove down and scored on 4th and goal from the 5. Again it was Christman, this time throwing to 7th grade receiver Bralen Jones for the TD. Tristan Hunt kicked the point after for a 15-7 lead going into the half.
The second half was a defensive slugfest. Neither team was able to muster any more than a first down at a time. Each team also had a turnover. Late in the 4th quarter, it looked like the Bulldogs might be in control finally. After a Knight turnover, the Bulldogs had the ball in Upson territory. The Bulldogs were once again stymied by the big Upson defense however and turned the ball over on downs inside the Upson 40. On 3rd and 15 and only a minute and 30 seconds on the clock Upson completed a pass in the flat and the Bulldog defender slipped and could not make the play, allowing the receiver to race nearly 60yds for Upson’s only bright spot since the first quarter. Upson still had to go for two however. After trading timeouts, Upson came out in an unconventional formation and ran a trick play, converting the 2 point play by throwing the ball to an eligible lineman.
In OT Upson took the momentum and used their big, powerful running back and lineman and just ran the Bulldogs over. Once Monroe got the ball Upson sent an all out blitz on every play smothering the Bulldog offense for no yards.
The Bulldogs finished 4-1 on the season.