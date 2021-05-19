Members of the Monroe County Middle School track team excelled at the State Meet at Parkview High School on April 23-25.
Perhaps the most notable was Kaethen Bowers, who won first place in the triple jump with a mark of 41’-10”. Bowers took fifth in the 400m and fifth in the long jump. There were roughly 90 competitors in each event.
Other top boys were: Jonathan Head 1600m-40th place, 800m-35th place, Gavin Martin 100 Hurdles - 28th place, Christian Stewart 100m-19th place, Isaac McKallip 3200m-40th place and Mac Roeser 3200m-42nd place.
Among girls top finishers were: Kolbi McBrayer 1600m-23rd place and 800m-22nd place, Olivia Tanner 1600m-34th place and 00m-35th place, and the girls 4x400 relay of Olivia Tanner, Kolbi McBrayer, Lola Talton, Emma Jordan took 20th place.
Overall Monroe County Middle School came in 25th of 59 teams combined boys and girls and boys came in 15th out of 44 teams.
Earlier in the season, the boys MCMS track team won the region championship while the girls team was runner-up out of 6 teams competing. The other teams were ACE, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County and Butts County.
Here were the top finishers among the MCMS girls: 100m - Jataria Hardy 1st, 800m - Kolbi McBrayer 1st, 1600m - Kolbi McBrayer 1stm and Olivia Tanner 2nd; 4x100 relay 1st; 4x400 relay 2nd; High Jump- Jataria Hardy 1st; Long Jump - Jataria Hardy 2nd; Shot Put - Zoey Shannon 2nd.
The top boys are the region meet were: 100m- Christian Stewart 1st and Sidney Carter 2nd; 200m- Christian Stewart 1st
400m- Kaethen Bowers 1st; 800m- Jonathan Head 1st; 1600m- Jonathan Head 1st; 3200m- Isaac McKallip 1st and Mac Roeser 2nd
100 Hurdles- Gavin Martin 1st and Julian Major 2nd; 4x100 relay 1st; 4x400 relay 2nd; Long Jump- Kaethen Bowers 1st.
MCMS track coach Tripp Beard said it was a great group of athletes to have worked with this year. “They really got behind every teammate and encouraged each other. Because of this I am proud that they accomplished what they did.”