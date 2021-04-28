FPD girls soccer

Eight Monroe County girls are part of the First Presbyterian Day girls soccer team that won its fourth straight region title and has now advanced to the Elite 8 of the state playoffs. The Monroe County girls on the team, including three sets of sisters, are Abbie DeZoort, Emmie DeZoort, Dallas Ward, Jarrett Ward, Sophie Chan, Laura Chan, Peyton Buckner and Mary Grace Girardeau. Emmie DeZoort is the second leading scorer with 17 goals and leads the team in assists with 12. Laura Chan has 6 goals and 4 assists. Sophie Chan has 5 assists. The Lady Vikings are now 15-0 after beating Heritage School of Newnan 10-0 in Round 1 of the state playoffs on Tuesday, April 20 and beating Eagles Landing 2-1 on Monday, April 26. They will host Pinecrest at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.