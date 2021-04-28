Eight Monroe County girls are part of the First Presbyterian Day girls soccer team that won its fourth straight region title and has now advanced to the Elite 8 of the state playoffs. The Monroe County girls on the team, including three sets of sisters, are Abbie DeZoort, Emmie DeZoort, Dallas Ward, Jarrett Ward, Sophie Chan, Laura Chan, Peyton Buckner and Mary Grace Girardeau. Emmie DeZoort is the second leading scorer with 17 goals and leads the team in assists with 12. Laura Chan has 6 goals and 4 assists. Sophie Chan has 5 assists. The Lady Vikings are now 15-0 after beating Heritage School of Newnan 10-0 in Round 1 of the state playoffs on Tuesday, April 20 and beating Eagles Landing 2-1 on Monday, April 26. They will host Pinecrest at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Grits reopens Wed. as chef returns under new owners
- Terror: Woman wrecks as snake slithers up from steering wheel
- Proposed 250-home subdivision clears first city hurdle
- ‘I just want my son back in school’
- Runaway train derails in Forsyth
- Chamber debuts Taco Week at eight Forsyth restaurants
- Emami says he won’t support county’s plan to hike property tax
- Power of words depends on the source
Most Popular
Articles
- Female jailer hospitalized after inmate assaults her
- ‘I just want my son back in school’
- Terror: Woman wrecks as snake slithers up from steering wheel
- Seattle pair arrested for drugs, cash
- A Waffle House disaster
- Runaway train derails in Forsyth
- Elderly pair in ICU after Hwy. 74 wreck
- Lotto theft charge after leaving card
- INCIDENTS: Woman hit in face with beer, man raises ruckus at DA's office and pair caught in car
- Woman throws asphalt at ex, bank customer goes berserk and man confesses to stealing 32 bags of charcoal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!