Monroe County resident Grace Hiller has signed a scholarship to play softball with the Clemson Tigers. Hiller played for her father Joey at Tattnall Square Academy. She has suffered two ACL injuries which wiped out her sophomore and most of her junior year. Hiller was an All-State performer at Tattnall, batting over .460 during her career. A Bolingbroke resident, she hit over .500 with runners in scoring position and holds the school record for highest batting average in a season. Grace Hiller actually committed to play at Clemson when she was in the ninth grade. (Photo courtesy Tattnall Square Academy)