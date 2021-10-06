FPD (3-2) ended a two-game losing skid with a 23-14 win over Savannah Christian in Pooler on Friday.
The Vikings’ top running back, Monroe County’s Griffin Green, returned from an injury to score two touchdowns on 17 carries for 47 yards in the win.
Sophomore quarterback Jakhair Williams had one of his best games of the season, completing 10 of 16 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and running for 92 more yards on just 13 carries.
Senior receiver Jackson Moore, also from Monroe County had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. In fact, Monroe Countians scored all 23 points for FPD.
Sophomore Lucas Bucker, another Monroe Countian, added a late field goal to cap the scoring at 23-14.
Defensively, senior linebacker Coleman Cauley, also of Monroe County, had another monster game with 19 tackles. Cauley averages 18 tackles per game anchoring the FPD defense. Cauley also caught a pass for the Vikings.
Senior defensive lineman Micah Henley of Monroe County had two tackles.
Senior Park Davis punted five times averaging 35 yards per punt.
The Vikings will play their Region opener at Tattnall this Friday. The Trojans are 5-0 on the year and had beaten Savannah Christian by the exact same score, 23-14.