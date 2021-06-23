Joe McDaniel

Joe McDaniel of Monroe County, right, won the gold medal in the 75+ division at the Indoor Nationals for pickle ball in Birmingham, Ala. with his partner Johnny Morrison of Virginia on June 8-13. A retired pastor and head of FPD in Macon, McDaniel will now go to Pickleball’s premier event, the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships Presented by Pickleball Central, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from Dec. 6-14.