The First Presbyterian Day School baseball team honored the standouts on its 2021 squad recently and almost all of them are from Monroe County. At left, FPD baseball coach Greg Moore presents the Jim Turner Coaches Award to Colton McDonald of Monroe County. Middle, the Best Defensive Player Award went to Jackson Moore of Monroe County. At right, Hudson Mimbs, Barrett Barkley, Jackson Jones, Luke McCart and Coleman Cauley were honored for making the All-Region team. All but Mimbs are from Monroe County. The Vikings finished the season 20-11 taking second place in the region.
