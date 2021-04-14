ACE soccer

Two players with Monroe County roots helped lead ACE’s boys soccer team to its first-ever region title in school history last week. Brad Cork of Forsyth is the starting midfielder for the Gyphons and the junior has 9 goals and 12 assists on the year. James Waite grew up in Forsyth and is the center defender. Also a junior, Waite has led ACE to eight shutouts on the season as the Gryphons are 12-2-1. Waite has also scored a goal and had 6 assists. On April 2 ACE beat GMC 4-3 to secure its first region title in school history. ACE beat Pike County 5-2 on Monday and will host Round 1 of the state playoffs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ACE is coached by former MP girls coach Robby Jones and Seth Berkebile of Forsyth, the advertising manager for the Reporter.