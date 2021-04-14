Two players with Monroe County roots helped lead ACE’s boys soccer team to its first-ever region title in school history last week. Brad Cork of Forsyth is the starting midfielder for the Gyphons and the junior has 9 goals and 12 assists on the year. James Waite grew up in Forsyth and is the center defender. Also a junior, Waite has led ACE to eight shutouts on the season as the Gryphons are 12-2-1. Waite has also scored a goal and had 6 assists. On April 2 ACE beat GMC 4-3 to secure its first region title in school history. ACE beat Pike County 5-2 on Monday and will host Round 1 of the state playoffs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ACE is coached by former MP girls coach Robby Jones and Seth Berkebile of Forsyth, the advertising manager for the Reporter.
Monroe County connections boost Ace’s first region title
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Train wreck at GPSTC
- County: We’re raising taxes, please vote for Nov. sales tax
- County prays for girl struck on bike
- ‘Never seen it this bad’
- Ready to Store is ready to serve your storage needs
- Monroe Co. sets record for new homes in March
- Nominate Mother of the Year
- County OKs two new subdivisions
Most Popular
Articles
- Monroe Co. rallies to support 12-year-old girl after stroke
- City selling Scoops building to tenant
- Macon man Tasered after fleeing deputies
- Monroe County’s Chet Thompson helps lead Georgia Southern shooting team to national title
- Macon man charged in third Monroe chase in eight years
- Blanche Farms Meats opens new store
- County halts work on Hwy. 41 office complex in neighbor dispute
- INCIDENTS: Mother with weed, drunk driver passes out behind wheel, and woman gets DUI on way home from Cheetah Club
- County prays for girl struck on bike
- Gregory out as county’s economic developer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!