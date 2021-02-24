I am certain Monroe Countians erect more birdhouses for bluebirds than all other cavity nesting birds combined. However, not everyone becomes a pair of bluebird’s landlord.
While there are many reasons why some bluebird nest boxes go unused, a major reason is they are simply placed in the wrong habitat. Here are some tips on how to identify spots that will enhance your success in attracting nesting bluebirds. In addition, I will explain how habitat that is wrong for bluebird can be right for another popular bird that also nests in our backyards.
Eastern bluebirds prefer to nest in places where they can easily locate an abundance of the food that they eat during the nesting season--ground-dwelling insects. These tasty critters are especially abundant in open areas that are cloaked in short grasses. This is why bluebirds do well on farms with pastures. Bluebirds also nest in parks, cemeteries, open meadows, along roadsides and on golf courses.
Fortunately, for those of us that enjoy the sights and sounds of the gorgeous birds, if the habitat is right, they will also nest in our yards.
Bluebirds often do not do well in cities. One reason for this is in such places they are forced to compete with house sparrows and starlings for nesting sites. More often than not, when bluebirds have altercations with these species bluebirds come out on the losing end.
Nesting bluebirds are territorial. As such, if you are going put up more than one box in your yard, they should be located at least 100-150 yards apart. This greatly reduces competition between bluebirds trying to nest there.
When bluebirds attempt to nest too close to one another, the nesting pairs frequently fight with one another for the sole rights to the same nesting territory. When this occurs, nest failures are likely in increase.
When it comes to bluebirds, a major problem facing many Monroe Countians is their yards are not ideal bluebird nesting habitat. While bluebirds will sometimes nest there, more often than not, nesting bluebirds will nest elsewhere.
Many of us do not the have wide-open yards bluebirds prefer. Instead, they are best described as open to mixed pinewoods. Although bluebirds will nest in yards having a few widely spaced trees, they will avoid yards where trees are too thick and allow little sunlight to reach the ground.
I suspect that many of you have erected boxes in wooded yards. This could explain why bluebirds have not used a box you placed in this setting. If this is the case, all is not lost. While a bluebird might never nest there, there is a chance that other cavity nesters might. One of these birds is the Carolina chickadee.
The Carolina chickadee is a bird familiar to anybody that feeds birds in the county. This feathered sprite has a black cap and throat, gray wings and tail and white breast. It loves sunflower seeds and suet. I am certain you are familiar with the chickadee’s call.
Like bluebirds, Carolina chickadees nest in tree cavities and nesting boxes. However, while they will nest along the borders of open yards and woodlands, they prefer to nest in open wooded yards and mature woods.
They will nest in a bluebird box equipped with a 1.5-inch entrance hole; they are also capable of entering a box with a hole measuring only 1 1/16 inches.
Nesting Carolina chickadees are much more tolerant of one another. As such, you can erect Carolina chickadee boxes 30-feet apart.
The nesting habits of the Carolina chickadee offer a homeowner some interesting choices. If you would like to erect more than one birdhouse in your yard, but it is too small to accommodate more than one bluebird box, you can also put up a Carolina chickadee box equipped with a 1 1/16-inch hole.
Since bluebirds cannot enter boxes with a hole this small, you eliminate the chance another pair of bluebirds will attempt to nest close to an existing nesting pair. However, the nesting bluebirds have no problem allowing a pair of Carolina chickadees nesting within a few feet of their nest.
If you are determined to try to entice a pair of bluebirds to nest in your yard, despite the fact your yard does not offer the birds their preferred nesting habitat, there is a good chance you are doomed to failure. However, if your habitat is suitable for a pair of Carolina chickadees, why not do something for them? They need a place to nest, too.
By so doing, you are helping alleviate a shortage in Carolina chickadee nest sites, and you will get to enjoy watching these tiny birds raise their young without having to leave your home.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.