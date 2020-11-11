The majority of Monroe County hunters are currently spending their hunting time pursuing white-tailed deer. However, this month hunting opportunities for a variety of other species reach their peak.
I am sure that last week’s opening of the Crow Season went largely unnoticed. The season opened Nov. 7 and will close Feb. 28.
Since crows are migratory birds, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service sets guidelines regarding their take. Most Georgia hunters are old enough to remember when hunters could shoot crows throughout the year. Such is not the case anymore. While there is no limit on the number of crows that can be harvested, it is the responsibility of each state to establish a season during which they can be legally shot.
In addition, these liberal guidelines permit hunters to use electronic calls to lure the birds within shooting range. Federal guidelines also allow landowners to shoot crows outside of this season when they cause damage to agricultural crops. For more information regarding shooting crows outside of the Crow Hunting Season, contact the Central Region Law Enforcement Section office at 706-595-4211.
The second phase of the Sora and Rail Hunting Season begins November 13 and ends December 17. The daily bag limit for king and clapper rails is 15 whereas hunters can legally bag 25 soras and Virginia rails each day.
In all likelihood, no king and clapper rails will be the taken in Monroe County. Clapper rails inhabit Georgia’s coastal marshes. King rails, on the other hand, are more apt to the found in South Georgia at this time of the year.
Nov. 14 marks opening day for both the Quail and Rabbit Seasons. Both seasons run through Feb. 28. This year the bag limit for rabbits and quail has been set at 12.
The second phase of the Mourning Dove Season takes place this month. This nine-day event begins Nov. 21 and ends Nov. 29.
Our local Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area is open for small game hunting Nov. 15 - Feb. 28.
The Dove Hunting dates for the Rum Creek WMA are Nov. 21-29 and Dec. 9 - Jan. 31.
The nearby Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge also offers small game hunting opportunities. Here are the dates: Rabbit and Squirrel - November 15-February 28; Quail - November 27-28, December 11-12, December 26-27, January 8-9, 22-23; Raccoon and Opossum - December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, December 26-27, January 1-2, 8-9, 16-18, 22-23, and 29-30.
Since permits are required to hunt the refuge, contact the Piedmont NWR office (478-986-5441) for details before embarking on any of these hunts.
More detailed information regarding hunting any of the species mentioned can be found in the 2020-21 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide. This free publication is available at all retail outlets that sell hunting licenses. The guide can also be viewed online (www.GoHuntGeorgia.com).
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.