mp baseball camp

About 65 local youth attended the annual Mary Persons baseball camp held at the MP baseball complex this week. The camp, which is led by MP baseball coach Clae Mathis, is held annually in conjunction with the City of Forsyth and the Monroe County Recreation Department. Many current and former MP baseball players, including current Macon Bacon player Trippe Moore, were camp counselors at the three-day youth clinic.
