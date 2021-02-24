The Mary Persons boys soccer team improved to 3-2 last week with a big win over Stratford Academy out of Macon. The boys grabbed the lead early on after bagging a goal off of a corner kick from Asher Dingmore to Tripp Shipman just 5 minutes into the game.
Two minutes later the Bulldogs found themselves in a dangerous position for a freekick just 25 yards out on the right side of the 18-yard box. Garrison Walker was able to beat the goal-keeper and give MP a commanding 2-0 lead.
Despite the 2-0 lead, the game was not over as Stratford came out and scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to bring the game back within reach. With only six minutes remaining in the match Luis Martinez fired off a shot that did not score but Ethan Fossum was close behind for the rebound goal that gave the Dogs a 3-1 lead that would seal the deal for the boys.
Coach Andrew Stevick said that a stout MP defense and clean ball-movement helped the boys control the game. The Bulldogs played at Mt. De Sales in Macon on Tuesday and then have a week off before hosting Luella next Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.