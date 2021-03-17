The Mary Persons boys soccer team is 6-6, 2-1 in region after dropping two matches in the last week.
On Monday the boys lost to ACE 7-2 in Macon. After one half of play, the game was still within reach 3-0. The Bulldogs would put two away in the second half both involving senior Garrison Walker. On the first goal, Walker scored from a free-kick near midfield that sailed over the goalkeeper. For the second goal, Walker sent in a beautiful cross that found the head of Asher Dingmore who put it in the back of the net. Even though the Bulldogs gave a valiant effort, the Gryphons proved to be too much to handle and scored 4 in the second half ending the game 7-2.
On Friday the Bulldogs lost to Peach County at Lancaster Field in Forsyth 3-1.
The MP boys took the lead in the first half after Chance Wiggins found Jonoathan Yisrael who scored with 14 minutes left in the first half. Just before half-time with only 6 minutes remaining, Peach County scored on a corner kick that would level the score going into the half.
Early in the second half Peach County scored two more and would put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs. Starting keeper Jordan O’Quinn got a red card in the second half and thus had to miss the rest of the game as well as the next two games. He and Ray Shannon each had 3 saves agasint Peach.
On Tuesday, March 9, the MP boys beat the Tattnall Trojans 2-1. The Trojans opened the game and scored early on after 10 minutes. The Bulldogs continued to fight until Ethan Fossum found the back of the net with 14 minutes remaining in the half. Jonathon Yisrael scored again with only 4 minutes left in the half giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead at half-time. The Bulldog defense led by Tripp Shipman and Garrison Walker would prove to be too much for the Trojans in the 2nd half as the game remained 2-1 in favor of MP until the final whistle. O’Quinn came up with 6 saves in the match.
The boys will head down to Americus-Sumter on Friday to play their fourth region AAA match of the season. The Panthers are 2-3 overall and sit at 5th place in the region just below Mary Persons. This game will be important as Mary Persons continues to fight for a top spot in the region with top teams Jackson and Pike County coming up.