The Mary Persons boys soccer team is fighting for a playoff spot after losing four straight including a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Jackson on Friday.
The Bulldogs, now 6-8 overall and 2-2 in region, fell behind on Friday when Jackson scored on an indirect free-kick inside the box. But the MP boys continued to move the ball around and found themselves in a dangerous spot after being fouled just outside the box. Senior Garrison Walker stepped up and scored from the free-kick tying the game at 1-1. Just before half-time, the Jackson boys scored to send the Bulldogs into half-time down 2-1. The boys battled hard in the second half but failed to find the equalizing goal and lost 2-1.
The boys were set to play at Union Grove on Tuesday, at Upson Lee on Friday before hosting Pike after spring break on Tuesday, April 16.