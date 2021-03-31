The Mary Persons Track team traveled to McDonough last week for the BSN Friday Night Lights meet featuring 20 teams from all over the state of Georgia. This is an extremely competitive meet with some of the most talented athletes in the state. Some events saw upwards of 30+ athletes competing for podium spots.
Both teams had a few athletes finish in top-5 spots in the event. On the girls side, Courtney Allen took 1st place in the Pole Vault event. Qua’Nesha Brown (High Jump) and J’Mya Mann (Discus) both took 3rd place in their events. J’Mya Mann also finished 4th place in the Shot Put. Genna Hallman finished in 4th place in the 1-mile race. Mary Alice Marks and Abbey Stembridge were able to pick up 5th place finishes in the 1600M and 3200M races as well.
On the boys side, Justin Wachtel continues to dominate in the distance category taking 1st place finishes in both the 1600M and 3200M races. Ty Dumas (High Jump) and Carter Campbell (Pole Vault) both finished in 5th place.
Both track teams will head to Macon on Wednesday to compete in the Viking Invitational.