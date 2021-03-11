The Mary Persons boys soccer team is 5-4, 2-0 in region after throttling Central-Macon on Monday 8-0.
The Bulldogs beat Central 8-0 in MP’s second region contest of the year. The teams were supposed to play earlier in the season but the boys match had to be rescheduled due to COVID. The Bulldogs absolutely dominated the Chargers. The boys shared the wealth amongst the team having six different goal-scorers as well as four players racking up assists.
Ethan Fossum had a big performance scoring a hat-trick (three goals) in the first half only 11 minutes apart and then adding a fourth before half-time. Evan Miller, Jonathan Yisrael, and Tripp Shipman also added goals to the sheet in the first half. Chance Wiggins added one more goal in the second half giving the boys a convincing win. Assists came from Todd McCall, Chance Wiggins, Asher Dingmore and Tripp Shipman.
The Bulldogs did not have much work to do in their own goal with goalkeepers Jordan O’Quinn and Ray Shannon making two saves respectively. Field player Dawson Dell also recorded one save.
On Friday, March 5 the boys traveled to Crisp County where they started region play with a 5-2 victory. Ethan Fossum scored two goals while Garrison Walker converted a penalty kick that gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead at halftime. While Crisp would go on to score two goals in the second half, sophomore Dawson Dell scored two himself that gave the boys the convincing lead. Assists came from Asher Dingmore, Jonathan Yisrael, and Todd McCall. Both MP keepers saw time with Jordan O’Quinn racking up 5 saves and Ray Shannon making 2 saves.
On Tuesday, March 2, the MP boys fell short in a close game against non-region AAAA opponent Luella High School. Thiago Saralegui found the net for the boys in the first half after an assist from Asher Dingmore while Luella scored two to control the game 2-1 at halftime.
Senior Garrison Walker scored the tying goal with an assist from Ethan Fossum in the second half and the game was a fight until the very end. Just as the game was winding down, Luella scored with 2:15 remaining to give them the 3-2 lead that they would hold onto until time expired. Goalkeeper Jordan O’Quinn showed up big for the Bulldogs despite the loss, with 12 saves.
The MP boys play at Tattnall (0-6) on Tuesday. On Friday, they’ll look to improve their 2-0 region record as they host Peach County (4-1-2).