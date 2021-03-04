The Mary Persons boys track team started the season off with a 3rd place finish in Fitzgerald at The Community Bank Invitational on Friday. The boys 82 points was good enough to get them a top spot but Coach Kip Burdette says they could have finished higher. There were some issues with the scoring and the timing system that may have held the Bulldogs back. The boys 4x100 team finished second but was not scored and State-Champion Justin Wachtel won the 1600 M race and was also not scored.
Even though the MP boys were held back by some errors out of their control, they still had multiple top finishers that contributed to the 3rd place finish.
William Stewart (5th) in the 100m dash, Antonio Davis (5th) and William Stewart (2nd) in the 200m dash, Justin Wachtel (1st) in the 800m race, Cole Battles (3rd) and Clayton Durry (7th) in the 3200m, and Seth Davis (3rd) and Logan Hickman (7th) in the 110m hurdles. Both the 4x400m relay and 4x800m relay teams took home 1st place.
In the field events, Ty Dumas took 5th in high jump while Jack Gordon (3rd), Carter Campbell (5th), and RJ Holder (5th) all placed in the Pole Vault competition. Austin Starr took home 8th place in Shot Put and teammate Lamont Jones took 5th in Discus.
The Bulldogs were hoping to improve on their 3rd place team finish on Tuesday, March 2 in the Monticello Quads at Monticello High School, but rain postponed it.